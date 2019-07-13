Parks-Perreault Engagement

The parents of Ashley Parks and Matt Perreault, both of Kankakee, are happy to announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their children. The couple will be married Aug. 10 at Tuscany Falls Banquets in Mokena with the reception following.
Ashley Parks is the daughter of Jeff and Jodi Parks, of Bourbonnais. Matt is the son of Bret and Margaret Perreault, of Kankakee.
Ashley graduated from Illinois State University with Bachelor of Science in nursing and Master of Science in nursing at University of St. Francis. She is employed at Riverside Medical Center as a nurse practitioner for cardiothoracic and vascular surgery.
Matt graduated from University of Illinois with bachelor’s degree in technical systems management. He is employed at Shoup Manufacturing in agricultural research and development and works at Perreault Farms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!