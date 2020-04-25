O'Connor-Hammond Engagement

Shannon O'Connor and Aaron Hammond met through mutual friends. They dated for several years and enjoyed traveling together. It was through that love they ended up in Iceland at Dettifoss, Europe's most powerful waterfall, where Aaron decided to ask the big question.
They live in Chicago with their handsome husky, Kana. Shannon is the daughter of Patrick and Rose O'Connor, of Irwin. Aaron is the son of Debbie Hammond, of Kankakee, and Jim Hammond, of Port Richey, Fla. The happy couple are planning on June 6 for their wedding.
