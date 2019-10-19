McCabe-Palmer Engagement

Bill and Kathy McCabe, of Bourbonnais, are happy to announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Mary McCabe, to David Palmer, of Bradley. David is the son of Gordon and Stacy Palmer, of Bourbonnais, and Cathy and Aaron Langlois, of Kankakee.
The wedding will be held Nov. 23 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church in Kankakee. A reception will follow at Kankakee Civic Auditorium.
