Lanoue-Setty Engagement

David and Arlene Lanoue, of Martinton, along with Jennifer Setty, of Sheldon, and Eric Setty, of Watseka, are announcing the engagement and approaching wedding of their children, Elizabeth Lanoue and Grant Setty.
The wedding will take place June 13 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L’Erable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!