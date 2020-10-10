Brian and Carla Johnson, of Manteno, along with Richard and Mary Fischer, of Bourbonnais, are happy to announce the engagement and approaching wedding of their children, Brianne Johnson and Paul Fischer, both of Bourbonnais.
The couple will be married June 26, 2021, in Bradley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!