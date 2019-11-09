Jelinek-Luhman Engagement

Todd and Dawn Luhman, of Limestone, and David and Valerie Jelinek, of Joliet, are pleased to announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their children, Morgan Luhman, of Limestone, and Christopher Jelinek, of Joliet.
The couple will be married May 24, 2020. The wedding will take place in Beecher with the reception after in Frankfort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!