Hyde-Bell Engagement

Gary and Lynne Hyde, of Bourbonnais, are happy to announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Bethany, of Troy, to Larmar Bell, of Greenville. The groom is the son of Sonya and Marvin Lee, of Cartersville, Ga., and Lionel Young, of Egg Harbor Township, N.J.
The couple will be married Dec. 1 at WOW Event Center in Alton, with the reception to follow.
