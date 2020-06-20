Hillary-Butler Engagement

Dennis and Janis Hillary, of Kankakee, along with Beth Schoolman, of Sheldon, and David Butler, of Watseka, are happy to announce the engagement and approaching wedding of their children, Megan Elizabeth Hillary and Cory David Butler.
