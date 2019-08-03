The parents of Amy Glaves, of Edwardsville, are happy to announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter to Tony Tobenski, also of Edwardsville. Amy is the daughter of William and Karen Glaves, of Bourbonnais. Tony is the son of Randy and Jill Tobenski, of Kankakee.
The couple will be married Sept. 29 at The Elks Country Club with the reception to follow.
