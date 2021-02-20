Foltz-Nottke Engagement

Kurt and Rhonda Foltz, of Florida, along with Larrin and Rosalyn Nottke, of Bonfield, are happy to announce the engagement and approaching wedding of their children, Ericka Foltz and Larrin Nottke, both of Kankakee. The couple is planning a June 2021 wedding.
