Cappo-Fenton Engagement

Jeffrey and Maria Fenton, of Bradley, are pleased to announce the engagement of their son, Michael Victor Fenton, to Melissa Merakesh Cappo, daughter of Kevin and Patricia Cappo, of Munster, Ind. An Aug. 14 wedding has been planned in Bradley.
