Burczak Emerson Engagement

The parents of Kaytlin Burczak and Nick Emerson, both of West Palm Beach, Fla., are happy to announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their children. The couple will be married May 2 in West Palm Beach, Fla., and a reception will follow in Palm Beach.
Kaytlin Burczak is the daughter of David and Mary Burczak, of Manteno. Nick is the son of Jamey and Melissa Emerson, of West Palm Beach, Fla.
