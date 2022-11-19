hazel chinski

Hazel V. (Morris) Chinski, of Bourbonnais, is celebrating her 98th birthday with a family gathering. The eldest girl of 14, she was born Nov. 24, 1924, to John and Mabel (Sommer) Morris in Ganeer Township.

She attended Chebanse High School and Herscher High School and received her GED in 1994 at the age of 69.

Hazel married Robert J. Chinski on March 27, 1949, at the Herscher Methodist Church in Herscher. He predeceased her on April 2, 2022, at the age of 99, having been married 73 years.

