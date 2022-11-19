...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds to 35 kt and significant
waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, west winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 5
ft expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 9 PM CST this evening. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 3 AM CST
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Hazel V. (Morris) Chinski, of Bourbonnais, is celebrating her 98th birthday with a family gathering. The eldest girl of 14, she was born Nov. 24, 1924, to John and Mabel (Sommer) Morris in Ganeer Township.
She attended Chebanse High School and Herscher High School and received her GED in 1994 at the age of 69.
Hazel married Robert J. Chinski on March 27, 1949, at the Herscher Methodist Church in Herscher. He predeceased her on April 2, 2022, at the age of 99, having been married 73 years.
Hazel worked in a defense plant at Cadillac Motors in Detroit, Mich., as a “Rosie the Riveter” during World War II. She worked at Bear Brand and Domestic Laundry in Kankakee. Before she retired, Hazel was a school bus driver for Central Community District No. 4 for 30 years.
She has four children: Donna (Rodney) Pangle, of Bourbonnais; Linda Chinski, of Chatsworth; Cindy (Raymond) Colevris, of Kankakee; and Robert J. Chinski, Jr. (deceased May 23, 1975.). Hazel has seven grandchildren, two step grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, five step great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Hazel has a sister, Edith Winge, of Clifton, and a brother, Kenneth Morris, of Denver, Colo.
She’s an active 72-year member of Wesley United Methodist Church and was a Cub Scout den mother and a 4-H leader.