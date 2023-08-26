Castleman-Mussman Wedding
Stephanie Castleman and Jeffrey Mussman, both of Mokena, were married April 21, at The Grand Ballroom at Joliet Union Station in Joliet with the reception immediately following. Pastor Kyle Timmons officiated the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Edward Newton, of Chesterfield, Mich., and the late Vickey Newton. The groom is the son of Kevin and Debbie Mussman, of Grant Park.

The maid of honor was Tori Wise. The bridesmaids were Grace Boyd; Jennifer Radostits, sister of the groom; and Lisa Mussman, sister-in-law of the groom. The flower girl was Summer Mussman, niece of the groom.

