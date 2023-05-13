Bourbonnais resident signs as vocalist on Australian cruise line Daily Journal staff report May 13, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Andrew David Facebook Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Andrew David, of Bourbonnais, will be working as a production vocalist with P&O Australia beginning in August. His contract with the cruise line will run through May 2024.“Hoping to squeeze in as many street performances, band gigs and public and private events [as I can], which I’ll do my best to share as well before I set sail,” David wrote on Facebook.“A huge many thanks to everyone for all of the support and encouragement through this journey of life in music … and yes, I’ll be dancing too … just a little!” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Liking to be liked Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Liking to be liked Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: April 29. 2023 Daily Journal staff report Apr 29, 2023 View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. To submit a photo, email localfaces@daily-journal.com with caption information and the name of who is submitting the photo.