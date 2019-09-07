Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Aaron Culbertson and Gretchen Heine, Bradley, boy, Timothy Dale, Aug. 27, second child.
Antonio Viveros and Madison Dreyer, Kankakee, boy, Gabriel Jesus, Aug. 29, first child.
Steven Leinard and Christine Boulier, Ashkum, boy, Adam Emery, Aug. 29, second child.
Nicholas Bzdusek and Miranda Brown, Momence, boy, Hunter Ray, Aug. 30, third child.
Christian Corona and Michaela Chapman, Bonfield, girl, Maibelle Rayne, Aug. 31, first child.
Justin and Anna Flowers, Momence, boy, Peter Joseph, Sept. 1, third child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Jasmine Magee, Kankakee, girl, Desire Mekhia, Aug. 13, first child.
Terence Isom and Elizabeth Robinson, Kankakee, girl, Tiayla Unique Patrice, Aug. 13, third child.
Stacy Latnie II and Precious Bobo, Bradley, boy, Stacy Howard III, Aug. 14, first child.
Trevall Lowe and Tamia Wiley, Bradley, girl, Jordyn Brielle, Aug. 14, first child.
Dawson Sheridan and Nico Robbins, Bradley, boy, Leo Jameson, Aug. 15, first child.
Mercedaes Ellis, Kankakee, boy, AJ, Aug. 15, second child.
Cesar and Lydia Salgado, St. Anne, girl, Emilia Rae, Aug. 15, third child.
TJ O’Hara and Elaina Renehan, Gilman, boy, Coen Wayne, Aug. 15, first child.
Michael and Jessica Osmolski, Kankakee, boy, Logan Michael Ray, Aug. 15, fourth child.
Zachary and Caitlynn Sunday, Cabery, boy, Cohen Wilder, Aug. 16, second child.
Ryan and Harli Gilbert, Momence, boy, Samuel David, Aug. 16, third child.
David Harris and Victoria Clemans, Momence, boy, Ryker Timothy, Aug. 16, second child.
Christopher McCarter and Haylin Jaramillo, Bradley, girl, Lucia Elaine, Aug. 16, second child.
Jacob and Tiffany Perun, Wilmington, boy, Ryker John, Aug. 16, first child.
Troy and Janice Eriks, Lansing, boy, Ezra Allan, Aug. 18, first child.
Tong Qing Wang and LiYan Yan, Kankakee, girl, LingYue, Aug. 20, fourth child.
Shawn Morgan and Stephanie Styck, Watseka, girl, Gracelynn Harper, Aug. 20, second child.
