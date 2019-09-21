Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Jerome DeVera and Mary Catherine Zabat, Bradley, boy, Aug. 22, second child.
James Stademeyer and Della Wyatt, Pembroke, boy, Jayvon Leon, Sept. 1, second child.
Diego and Noel Garcia, Watseka, girl, Andrea Elise, Sept. 3, first child.
Paul and Amanda Rathje, Peotone, boy, Mason Conrad, Sept. 3, second child.
Kendall Dunn and Angela Hills, Manteno, boy, Kameron Jace, Sept. 5, first child.
Steve and Tiffany Zandy, Bradley, twin girls, Adalyn Michelle and Brielyn Brook, Sept. 7, third and fourth children.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Ollie Owsley and Lillian Adams, Bourbonnais, boy, Haiden Liath, Sept. 2, second child.
Nickolas Stump and Sandra Berry, Bradley, boy, Lucas Myles, Sept. 2, second child.
Nicholas Rath and Rachel Orpik, Kankakee, girl, Natalyee Nichole Sierra, Sept. 2, fourth child.
Greg and Jessica Sanders, Herscher, boy, Joshua Gregory, Sept. 3, first child.
Miguel and Lupe Eguren, Kankakee, boy, Miguel, Sept. 3, second child.
Jesse Presley and Tiffany Varvel, Kankakee, girl, Jessica Lynn, Sept. 4, first child.
Micaiah Newell, Bourbonnais, girl, Ja’Zori Promise, Sept. 4, first child.
Daniel and Bethany Gallagher, Kankakee, girl, Paisley Grace, Sept. 4, second child.
Brandon and Kaitlyn Chiero, Kankakee, girl, Lillian Ruth, Sept. 6, second child.
Dustin and Kathryn Bukowski, Bourbonnais, girl, Rebecca Elyse, Sept. 6, second child.
Devon Zeanah and Marisa Fryfogle, Kankakee, boy, Damien Xavier, Sept. 6, first child.
Danielle Bonner, boy, Josiah Alexavier, Sept. 6, second child.
Wilson Pomaquiza and Gilda Ortiz, Kankakee, girl, Yeimy Paola, Sept. 6, first child.
Santiago and Myranda Salazar, Onarga, boy, Cruz Angel, Sept. 6, ninth child.
Matthew Keath and Julie Guevara, Watseka, boy, Emmitt Lee, Sept. 7, third child.
Nathan and Destinie Cheney, Gilman, boy, Luke John Allen, Sept. 7, fourth child.
Max and Kacie Gossett, Momence, girl, Kate Marie, Sept. 7, second child.
James and Briana Baccof, Kankakee, girl, Fiona Meegan, Sept. 7, first child.
Jason Kibort and Emily Hadders, Chebanse, girl, Wrenlee Judith, Sept. 7, sixth child.
Nathan and Amanda Potter, boy, Luke William, Sept. 8, second child.
Cody Kupiainen and Katlyn Mulvihill, Grant Park, girl, Willow Marie, Sept. 8, first child.
Leeaundre Key Sr. and Tiffany Sederholm, Bourbonnais, boy, Leeaundre Letorice Jr., Sept. 8, third child.
Christopher Yert and Jennifer Beck, Bourbonnais, twin boys, Alexander Michael and Andrew Maximus, Sept. 9, second and third children.
Lemar Siller and Darlene Moczynski, Kankakee, boy, Malik Rashad, Sept. 10, third child.
Clinton and Abigail Charles, Watseka, girl, Camille Gale Marie, Sept. 10, first child. The mother is the former Abigail Johnson.
Warren and Esther Randall, Bourbonnais, girl, Rochelle Brazil, Sept. 9, fourth child.
Nicholas Nephew and Tresirae McCreary, Danforth, girl, McKenna Lou, Aug. 21, third child.
