Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Joshua and Shelby Meadows, Kankakee, girl, Analia Dorothy, Sept. 10, first child.
Pablo Rivera and Nuria Moreno, Kankakee, girl, Arlin Samantha, Sept. 12, fourth child.
Sam and Shayla Rios, Watseka, boy, Canaan Jericho, Sept. 14, fourth child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Vanessa Baeza, Kankakee, boy, GadielAlba, Sept. 4.
Marcus Love and Nichole Grandchamp, Kankakee, girl, Samyia Marie, Sept. 8, fourth child.
Jake Jepsen and Larisa Clevenger, Bradley, twin boys, Levi William and Lucas Richard, Sept. 10, first and second children.
Raul Castro III and Ryann Cnudde, Bourbonnais, girl, Autumn Grace, Sept. 10, first child.
Dominic Russotti and Alyssa Marrs, Braidwood, girl, Camellia Rose, Sept. 10, first child.
Aaron Thornton and Keely Sprimont, Bradley, boy, Coulson James, Sept. 11, first child.
Kristopher and Jennessa Williamson, Clifton, boy, Eli Kristopher, Sept. 11, second child.
Michael Moseley Sr. and Jacqueline Trevino, Bourbonnais, boy, Michael Thomas Jr., Sept. 11, second child.
Adrian Roberts and Kaitlyn Pijus, Bourbonnais, girl, Charlotte Mae, Sept. 11, fourth child.
Shania Williams, Kankakee, girl, Blessyn Adore, Sept. 11, third child.
Tracey Moore and Tameka Tolliver, Kankakee, girl, Zaria Unique, Sept. 12.
David and Rebeka Pollis, Manteno, girl, Maesa Rae, Sept. 12, second.
Javin and Anna Keen, Momence, girl, Emberlyn Grace, Sept. 12, first child. The mother is the former Anna Beals.
Matthew and Lisa Shronts, Kankakee, boy, Conner Matthew, Sept. 12, first child. The mother is the former Lisa Wojciechowski.
Chelsea Fowler, Kankakee, girl, Serenity Hope, Sept. 13, fourth child.
Oscar and Ashton Lopez, Bradley, girl, Sofie Alejandra, Sept. 13, third child.
Alicia and James D’angelo, Bourbonnais, boy, Blake Taylor, Sept. 13, second child.
Jacob and Victoria Morgan, Bourbonnais, boy, Ty Jacob, Sept. 13, second child.
Moses Lopez and Bianca Campbell, Kankakee, girl, Kailani Maheena, Sept. 14, first child.
Kevin and Melissa Burke, Bourbonnais, boy, Gage Alexander, Sept. 14, first child. The mother is the former Melissa Voss.
Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris, Kankakee, boy, Demetrius Alexander, Sept. 14, second child.
Logan and Carrie Riechers, DeMotte, Ind., boy, Landon James, Sept. 14, fourth child.
Coleaka Robinson, Kankakee, boy, Messiah Leamell, Sept. 14, third child.
Qaheem Williams and Rashana Jones, Kankakee, girl, Raelyn Ave’, Sept. 14, first child.
Jeremy Purnell and Helaina Regnier, Kankakee, girl, Ember Lynn Rose, Sept. 15, first child.
