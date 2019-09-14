Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Luis and Leticia Vargas, Loda, girl, Melanie Elisabeth, Aug. 21, fifth child.
Mario and Makenzie Flores, Kankakee, boy, Leo Phillip, Aug. 23, first child.
Craig and Laura Anderson, Donovan, girl, Lucy Evelyn, Aug. 26, second child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Travis and Felice Waters, Watseka, boy, Dax Anthony, Aug. 25, second child.
Abraham Ybarra and Jessica Bacskai, Bourbonnais, girl, Yvonne Augustina, Aug. 26, second child.
Jeremy Turner and Jessica Acosta, Bradley, boy, Ezekiel Eli, Aug. 27, first child.
Thomas and Lissette Jernberg, Bradley, girl, Jasmyn Sarai, Aug. 27, first child. The mother is the former Lissette Gomez.
Yvonne Jones, Kankakee, girl, Zakiria La’miyah Lee, Aug. 27, second child.
Jonathon Smith and Marissa White, Sheldon, boy, Brody Stephen, Aug. 27.
Kassidy Harper, Watseka, boy, Kyser Edward Kelly, Aug. 27, first child.
Steven Atkins and Megan Walton, Custer Park, twin boys, Jax and Cameron, Aug. 28, third and fourth children.
Zach and Jenna Gray, Ashkum, twins, boy, Kinch Steven, and girl, Archee Lynn, Aug. 28, third and fourth children.
Joseph and Katherine Roach, Bradley, girl, Ava Marie, Aug. 28, first child. The mother is the former Katherine Varney.
Taylor Rodriguez, Ashkum, girl, Haiven Grace, Aug. 28, second child.
Matt and Wendy LeRoy, Bourbonnais, girl, Sloane Rose, Aug. 29, third child.
Martavias Laster and Biannca Carter, Kankakee, girl, Ka’Mila, Aug. 29, first child.
Chad and Emily McDaniel, Bourbonnais, boy, Duke Ryan, Aug. 29, first child. The mother is the former Emily Leffew.
Paul and Natali Schmid, Cissna Park, girl, Harkin Joy, Aug. 30, first child. The mother is the former Natali Stadeli.
John Francis and Angelica Amian, Bourbonnais, boy, Aug. 30, third child.
Michael Kellett and Victoria Faber, Kankakee, boy, Karson James, Aug. 30, first child.
Brian and Katherine Kolinski, Wilmington, boy, Nolan Victor, Aug. 30, second child.
Tim and Sam Ekovich, Chebanse, boy, Berkley Joseph, Aug. 30, third child.
Aaron Daverin and Morgan Pippin, Herscher, girl, Charleston Rose, Aug. 30.
Jacob and Jessica Mahnke, Manteno, boy, Jennings, Aug. 31, third child.
Ashley Leato, Woodland, boy, Tobias Parker, Aug. 31, third child.
Candido Gutierrez and Laura Sandoval, Kankakee, boy, Jair Laycan, Aug. 31, fourth child.
Matthew and Mia McCue, Manteno, girl, Ellie Louise, Sept. 1, second child.
Daniel Mendez and Claudia Cabrera, Kankakee, boy, Eli Daniel, Sept. 2, fifth child.
