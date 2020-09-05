AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Octavia Carter, Kankakee, girl, Meeah Aaliyah, Aug. 13, third child.
Adam and Regina Lundgren, Bourbonnais, girl, Remy Salem, Aug. 20, first child.
Nick and Stephanie Bowers, Bourbonnais, boy, Jordy Ray, Aug. 20, fourth child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Deric Mausehund and Samantha Kiger, Bourbonnais, girl, Everleigh Margaret, Aug. 17, third child.
Kyle Woodruff and Crystal Cain, Momence, boy, Karter James, Aug. 18, first child.
Andrew Donofrio and Alleyn Francisco, Bourbonnais, girl, Aubree Joy, Aug. 18, third child.
Chey and Ashlee Hasemeyer, Kankakee, girl, Lena Marie, Aug. 18, second child.
Trent and Angela Becker, Manteno, boy, Corbin Wesley, Aug. 18, second child.
Erik Lawrence and Mackenzie Jordan, Bourbonnais, boy, Luke Thurdell, Aug. 18, first child.
Damaris Osuna, Kankakee, girl, Aisany Grace, Aug. 18, sixth child.
Drue and Cayla Johnson, Bourbonnais, boy, Jack Franklin, Aug. 20, first child.
Kory and Lindsay O’Connor, Kankakee, boy, Kane Nicholas, Aug. 20, third child.
Paul Collette and Amber Christian, Bourbonnais, boy, Keagan Layne, Aug. 21, third child.
Jorge and Leslie Escutia, Bourbonnais, girl, Willow, Aug. 21, third child.
Antonio Weems and Ja’Nasia James-Woods, Kankakee, girl, Kh’Liyah Jean Koir’, Aug. 21, third child.
Jason and Janet Lis, Kankakee, boy, Jake Trenton, Aug. 22, second child.
Alyssa Farman, Kankakee, girl, Zeta Cecelia Rose, Aug. 22, first child.
Brandon Jackson and Emily Stewart, Grant Park, girl, Melody Louise, Aug. 23, first child.
Mark and Amber Studyvin, Bourbonnais, boy, Michael Hunter, Aug. 24, first child.
