AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Ronnie and Megan Wilcox, Kankakee, girl, Blake Montana, Aug. 17, second child.
Steve Coats and Samantha Hubert, Kankakee, girl, Harper Rose, Aug. 18, first child.
Zane Metz and Brianna Villarreal, Momence, girl, Elena Grace, Aug. 18, first child.
Zachary and Felicia Lamore, Manteno, boy, Brooks Douglas, Aug. 20, second child.
Sergio and Rebecca Parks, Kankakee, boy, Jeremiah Yoshi, Aug. 21, second child.
Daequan Travis and Clare Peters, Kankakee, girl, Nevaeh Joi Lenae, Aug. 22, first child.
Riverside Medical Center
Corey Anderson and Danielle Jender, Bourbonnais, boy, Justus Michael, Aug. 15, third child.
Ismael Eguren and Ana Cadena, Kankakee, boy, Brandon Nicolas, Aug. 16.
Hunter McClain and Macenzi Maisonneuve, Danforth, boy, Ryder Elliot, Aug. 17, first child.
Timothy and Jessica Nottke, Bourbonnais, boy, Jenner Lee, Aug. 17, third child.
David and Beth Bowers, Braidwood, girl, Haley Madison, Aug. 20, second child.
Edwin Raymundo-Ruiz and Ashley Gomez, Kankakee, girl, Emree Jessie, Aug. 20, fifth child.
Ryan Bouk and Breanna Eades, Danforth, girl, Quinn Everlee, Aug. 21, second child.
Orion and Kelly Yeck, Reddick, girl, Sophie Leigh, Aug. 21, second child.
Josue Franco and Jazlyn Hoskins, Richton Park, boy, Josue Enriquez Jr., Aug. 23, first child.