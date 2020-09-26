AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Joe and Brittney Pelletier, Chebanse, boy, Levi Theodure, Aug. 17, third child.
Victor Rodriguez and Leslie Zavala, Kankakee, girl, Ahlianna, Sept. 4, second child.
Nicholas Nunamaker and Desiree Griffin, Kankakee, girl, Trilogy Rain, Sept. 8, second child.
Andrew and Nina Grubbs, Watseka, girl, Hazel Marie, Sept. 10, second child.
Cameron Nitsche and Lindsey Lynch, Peotone, girl, Raelyn Mae, Sept. 11, second child.
Timothy and Kaliegh Yohnka, Momence, boy, Elliot Brooks, Sept. 12, first child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Elizabeth Cousin, Grant Park, girl, Julianna Elizabeth, July 29, first child.
James Greaves and Joanne Wigglesworth, Monee, boy, Theodore Owen, Sept. 8, first child.
Jayden Harris and Ja’Nisha Garner, Kankakee, boy, Jayden Tucker Jr., Sept. 8, second child.
Agostin Pacheco and Adriana Cruz, Kankakee, girl, Sophia, Sept. 8.
Devan Long and Kimber Smith, Watseka, girl, Gryphon Marie, Sept. 8, first child.
Jeremie and Jamie Wells, Kankakee, girl, Amelia Rose, Sept. 9, fourth child.
Antonio Abarca and Marissa Guzman, girl, Ariella Belen, Sept. 9, second child.
Dylan Johnson and Tina Schuetz, Bourbonnais, girl, Adelynn Belle, Sept. 10.
Joseph Moore and Stefanie Labudzki, boy, Noah Michael Allen, Sept. 10, first child.
Aries and Jaresha Strickland, boy, Khe’Aries Lennelle, Sept. 11, third child.
Victor Martinez and Zugey Andrade, Kankakee, girl, Mia Guadalupe, Sept. 11, third child.
Deandra Johnson, Bradley, boy, Denzel Danrell Jr., Sept. 12.
Anthony Schumacher and Crystal Wisniewski, Bourbonnais, girl, Paislee Grace, Sept. 12, second child.
Andrew and Meghan Jackson, Kankakee, girl, Kinzley Leigh, Sept. 12, first child.
