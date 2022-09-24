Birth announcements: Sept. 24, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Sep 24, 2022 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, KankakeeBrock and Kayla Pfeiffer, Kankakee, girl, Isla Mae, Sept. 7, first child.Jacob Ford and Kendall McIntyre, Momence, boy, Wyatt Jacob, Sept. 9, first child.Noel Lopez and Aide Nevarez, Kankakee, boy, Noel, Sept. 10, fourth child.R.J. and Melissa Tyson, Bourbonnais, boy, Lennox David, Sept. 11, second child.Wesley Lehman and Andie Zelles, Dwight, girl, Wylder Rose, Sept. 11, second child.Keith Bakken and Alyssa Janes, Peotone, boy, Drake Alexander, Sept. 11, third child.Spenser and Kailie Elliot, Watseka, boy, Sutton Lee, Sept. 13, fourth child.Riverside Medical Center, KankakeePeter Alamillo and Nicolette Rojas, Reddick, boy, Elijah Francisco, Sept. 7, first child. Jordan and Megan Cooley, Bradley, girl, Charlotte Rae, Sept. 8.Hazael Franzua and Brittany Palmer, Coal City, boy, Alexander Haze, Sept. 8, second child.Paul and Taylor Reynolds, Bradley, girl, Harper Ellen, Sept. 8, second child.Emmanuel Usher III and Kaytlyn David, Aroma Park, boy, Emmanuel Lee IV, Sept. 9, second child.Erick Cattouse and Deeanna Grimes, Bourbonnais, girl, Novella Jane, Sept. 9, fourth child.Kenny and Kelsey Gray, Braidwood, boy, Korbyn Neil, Sept. 10.Seneca James and Monique Lane-Calhoun, Kankakee, girl, Senique Quartia, Sept. 11, second child.Luis Herrera and Maira Flores, Essex, boy, Emir, Sept. 12, second child.Stevie Nowman, Watseka, girl, June Marie, Sept. 12, third child. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Life lessons from TV Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Life lessons from TV Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: Sept. 17, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Sep 17, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. To submit photos, email them to localfaces@daily-journal.com.