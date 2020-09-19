Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Alexander and Kathleen Nies, Kankakee, girl, Lyla Jane, Aug. 30, first child. The mother is the former Kathleen Kraft.
Cole and Ashley Jarvis, Bourbonnais, boy, James Gerald, Aug. 31, second child.
Nick and Courtney Slegr, Bourbonnais, girl, Emersyn Collins, Sept. 1, second child.
Coleaka Robinson, Bourbonnais, boy, Santana Ramone, Sept. 1, fourth child.
Robert and Starla Ilkanie, Diamond, boy, Robert Thomas II, Sept. 1, fifth child.
Connor and Hailey Sperry, Kankakee, girl, Brynlee Jean, Sept. 1, second child.
Devin Marquez and Sheaira Johnson, Bourbonnais, girl, Samone Lauren, Sept. 1, third child.
Robert Davis and Neidy Gomez, Kankakee, girl, Jayloni Josey-Sue, Sept. 1.
Alejandro Andrade Sr. and Erika Ayala, Kankakee, girl, Elsy Jhené, Sept. 1, fourth child.
Omar and Holli Al-Amasi, boy, Gabriel Omar, Sept. 1, first child. The mother is the former Holli Carter.
Jaime Bucio and Esmeralda Martinez, Kankakee, boy, Jaime Mateo Jr., Sept. 1, second child.
Lucas and Carley Harris, Coal City, girl, Kinsley Ruth, Sept. 1, first child. The mother is the former Carley Oster.
Danny and Courtney Stelk, Kankakee, boy, Davis Maxwell, Sept. 4, third child.
Johnathyn Love and Madelyn Pallissard, Kankakee, boy, Jayce Wyatt, Sept. 4, fourth child.
Jim and Kristin LoSchiavo, Beecher, girl, Jenna Claire, Sept. 4, third child.
Joshua Drews and Tara Rodgers, Wilmington, girl, Everleigh Marie, Sept. 5, second child.
Cody Marcotte and Brooke-Lynn Smith, Bourbonnais, girl, Avery Lynn, Sept. 5, second child.
Robert and Kassandra Thoms, Kankakee, boy, Nathan Paul, Sept. 5, fourth child.
Jailynn James, St Anne, boy, Jaxson Louis, Sept. 5, first child.
Roger and Sara Robey, Momence, girl, Peyton Jayne, Sept. 6, first child. The mother is the former Sara Hardesty.
Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana
Drew and Kymber Wright, Ashkum, boy, Deacon Orville, Aug. 19, first child. The mother is the former Kymber Nakaerts.
