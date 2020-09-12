AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Gage Griswold and Claudia Posing, Bradley, girl, Harley Louise, Aug. 28, first child.
John and Becky Krones, Manteno, girl, Sadie Jane, Aug. 29, third child.
Ronald VanDyck and Brittney Henderson, Manteno, girl, Alice Cordelia, Aug. 30, second child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Drew and Brittany Tyler, Manteno, boy, Noah Michael, Aug. 24, second child.
Sean Stigger and Alexandra Lowery, Kankakee, girl, Londyn Josephine, Aug. 25, first child.
Aaron and Keisha Harrison, Bourbonnais, girl, Nova Imari Jean, Aug. 25.
Quantrell Smith and Karisa Karraker, Kankakee, girl, Kyndall Mae, Aug. 26.
Albino and Virginia Garcia, Monee, boy, Adrian, Aug. 26, second child.
Gregory Burns Jr. and Genesis Davis, Kankakee, girl, Sevyn Alaina, Aug. 26, second child.
Philip and Alisha Gifford, Bourbonnais, boy, Lucas Brady, Aug. 27, second child.
Daniel and Victoria Ford, St. Anne, girl, Wynter Rose, Aug. 27, first child.
Jaden Garrison and Kylie Huber, Bourbonnais, girl, Edith Crawford, Aug. 27, first child.
Kayla Patton, Joliet, boy, Lewis Robert Jr., Aug. 27, sixth child.
Casey Schwartz and Katlyn Schreiber, Bourbonnais, boy, Beckett Jacob, Aug. 27, first child.
Aurelio and Maria De La Cruz, Kankakee, girl, Itzel Victoria, Aug 27, third child.
Cote and Natalie Alcorn, Bourbonnais, boy, Aedan Anthony, Aug. 27, first child. The mother is the former Natalie Martelli.
Anthony Pappas and Ashley Phelps, Kankakee, girl, Athena Mae, Aug. 28, first child.
Timothy Gray and Emily Danforth, Kankakee, girl, Vayda Delaney, Aug. 28, second child.
Joseph and Shelby Phillips, Bourbonnais, boy, Remington Xavier, Aug. 28, third child.
Caleb Parrish and Dominique Page, Aroma Park, boy, Graeson Wyatt, Aug. 28, fifth child.
Leroy Clark and Maddison Parks, Kankakee, boy, Kyirie Omarie, Aug. 28, first child.
Austin Lanie and Skylar Bramer, Momence, boy, Easton Alex-Dean, Aug. 29, first child.
David Stevenson and Ericka Glenn, Pembroke, girl, Sophia, Aug. 29, first child.
Jagger and Alexis Harris, Watseka, boy, Sawyer Emerson Scott, Aug. 31, second child.
