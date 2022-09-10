Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee
Elliot Kraft and Amanda Featherston, Manteno, boy, Clint Bradley, Aug. 24, fourth child.
Joshua Brenneisen and Samantha Sauseda, Kankakee, boy, Camden Layne, Aug. 24, first child.
Robert and Courtney Stewart, Kankakee, boy, Owen Matthew, Aug. 25, second child.
Steven and Erika Muston, Bourbonnais, boy, Bryant Knox, Aug. 25, fourth child.
Jasper and Taquana Wells, University Park, girl, Jayana Journey, Aug. 25, eighth child.
Bailey Lovell and Cameron Weaver, Watseka, boy, Mylo Deane, Aug. 25, second child.
Richard Roderick and Kiana Wheeler, Wilmington, boy, Ryker James Alan, Aug. 27, first child.
Hailee Hankins, Bradley, boy, Westyn Grey, Aug. 27, first child.
Kenneth Tutterow and Jamie Louzensky, Diamond, boy, Luke Kenneth, Aug. 28, second child.
Garrett and Colleen Hodge, Bourbonnais, girl, Paisley Marie, Aug. 29, first child.
Devon Lamie and Summer Smith, Kankakee, boy, Kristopher Charles, Aug. 29, first child.
Andy Frerichs and Jamie Janssen, Kankakee, boy, Crew Joseph, Aug. 30, first child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Courtney Johnson, Kankakee, boy, Ahmad Xavier, Aug. 22, first child.
Daniel Lengel and Kaitlyn Trapani, Manteno, boy, Eli Hudson, Aug. 23, first child.
Mario Gonzalez and Taylor Garcia, Bourbonnais, boy, Elias Roman, Aug. 23, second child.
John and Lauren Short, Bourbonnais, boy, Collin Daniel, Aug. 23, second child.
Daniel and Lindsey Stenlund, Lowell, Ind., girl, Adelyn Angel, Aug. 23, second child.
Jake Moss and Brennalyn Neuman, St. Anne, boy, Axel Jordan, Aug. 24, first child.
Robert and Krystal LaFrance, Bourbonnais, girl, Mallory Jean, Aug. 25, third child.
Aaron and Aaryn Smith, Grant Park, boy, Benjamin Michael, Aug. 26, third child.
Abrianna Britton, Kankakee, boy, A’asir Dakari, Aug. 26, second child.
Zachary and Alyssa Blanchette, Aroma Park, boy, Tatum Ray-Richard, Aug. 27, second child.
Logan Harling and Tory Howard, Kankakee, girl, Chloe Rae Marie, Aug. 27, second child.
Bonnie Russell, Ashkum, boy, Huxley Andrew Lee, Aug. 28, first child.
Stephanie Brown, Kankakee, girl, Sandra Tylisya Vallette, Aug. 28, fifth child.
