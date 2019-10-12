Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Justin and Elizabeth Wayson, Momence, boy, Jameson Trenton, Sept. 7, third child.
Charles and Sarah Ocenasek, Bourbonnais, girl, Catherine Rae, Sept. 11, first child.
Justin and Casey Munson, Bourbonnais, girl, Cora Sky, Sept. 25, second child.
Joe Humbles and Krystin Birge, Kankakee, girl, Londyn Jo Ann, Sept. 26, first child.
Norman Gaskin and Maria Vilchis, Kankakee, boy, Jackson Tyler, Sept. 27, first child.
Stewart and Anne Romadka, Momence, boy, Edwin Dexter, Sept. 29, first child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Larry Lunsford and Alison Grant, Bourbonnais, boy, Jesson Matthew, Aug. 11, fifth child.
Kevin and Kaitlin Wendt, Donovan, girl, Everly Kay, Sept. 23, first child. The mother is the former Kaitlin Schultz.
Jon and Brittany Dandurand, Clifton, girl, Brynlee Michele, Sept. 23, fourth child.
Andrew and Megan Hollywood, Bradley, boy, Caleb Connor, Sept. 24, fifth child.
Heidi and Brice Breymeyer, Onarga, girl, Bree Michelle, Sept. 24, second child.
Antwon Magee and Saporia Johnson, Kankakee, boy, Antwon Kentrail Jr., Sept. 26, fifth child.
Ryan and Kelly Powell, Bourbonnais, twins, girl and boy, Emma Jean and Caden Lee, Sept. 26, first and second children. The mother is the former Kelly Short.
Trayante Lewis and Tasia Mingo, Kankakee, boy, Traysin Drashion, Sept. 27.
John Jamieson and Sabrina Kostecka, Bourbonnais, boy, Leo Ryan, Sept. 27, third child.
Seth and Alison Steele, Kankakee, girl, Cora Ryann, Sept. 27, fourth child.
Caleb Granby and Amanda Atwood, Dwight, boy, Joseph William, Sept. 27, first child.
Javonyae Liddell, Kankakee, girl, Ka’Yori LaMya, Sept. 27, first child.
Joshua and Elizabeth Lambert, Wilmington, girl, Zoey Ann, Sept. 28, first child. The mother is the former Elizabeth Carter.
Angela Spears, Bourbonnais, boy, Kaheem Lee, Sept. 30, third child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!