Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Orlando Gomez and Lynn Pyzdrowski, Gilman, girl, McKayla Marie, Oct. 1, second child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Ben Barnes and Kaylie Eckhoff, Kankakee, girl, Artemis Lynn, Sept. 30, first child.
Antwan Lawrence and Diamond Boddy, Kankakee, girl, Ahlani Kapri, Sept. 30, second child.
Mark and Jaclyn Lehmann, Watseka, girl, Mallory Noel, Sept. 30, second child.
Adam Kramer and Jeanette Ruiz, Bonfield, boy, Leo John, Oct. 1, third child.
Melody Corbett, boy, Jasai Juel, Oct. 4, second child.
Angel Valencia and Ana Karen Machuca, Bourbonnais, boy, Angel Sebastian, Oct. 4, first child.
Andrew Solis and Jocelyn Mitchell, Kankakee, girl, Alexis Corrine, Oct. 4.
Jeremy and Anna Landrie, Momence, girl, Maddie Jean, Oct. 4, third child.
David and Alana Conway, Kankakee, girl, Callie Yzma, Oct. 5, second child.
Jakob Laminack and Alexys Beseke, Bradley, girl, Emberly Rose, Oct. 5, first child.
Anthony Magee and Tera Jensen, Kankakee, boy, Kayvon Michael, Oct. 6, first child.
Daniel and Destini Britt, Clifton, boy, Nolan Lyle, Oct. 6, seventh child.
Michael and Kiera Schultz, Bourbonnais, boy, James Ryan, Oct. 6, first child. The mother is the former Kiera Yard.
Taylor and Hilary Griffin, Kankakee, girl, Ruby Jean, Oct. 6, first child. The mother is the former Hilary Bernius.
Latrice Jones, boy, DeVonte’ Michael, Oct. 7, first child.
Lucas and Rachel Sluis, Momence, girl, Lucy Amelia, Oct. 7, first child. The mother is the former Rachel Buono.
