Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Tyler and Britni Finegan, Ashkum, boy, Hendrix Everett, Oct. 8, third child.
Travis and Kayla Moliga, Bradley, boy, Tunoa Misilao, Oct. 8, first child.
Robert and Jaclyn Ecklund, Bourbonnais, girl, Isabel Dorothy, Oct. 9, first child.
Glen and Tara Rewerts, Kankakee, girl, Annahlisa Joy, Oct. 9, fourth child.
Wayne and Alicia Dieken, Danforth, girl, Logan Kay, Oct. 10, third child.
Luke and Andrea Franklin, Manteno, boy, Victor Everett, Oct. 12, fourth child.
Jeff and Lindssay Weber, Bourbonnais, boy, Ridge Barrett, Oct. 12, first child.
Jake and Michelle Beasley, St. Anne, girl, Mackinzie Mae, Oct. 16, second child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Lleraldin Pizano, Momence, boy, Erik Santiago, Oct. 7, first child.
Nathan Monacelli and Colleen Wells, Kankakee, girl, Raelyn Marie, Oct. 7, second child.
Juancarlos Martinez and Leslye Arellano, Kankakee, girl, Elena, Oct. 8, first child.
Wade Gierat and Lili Martin, Bourbonnais, boy, Miles Oliver, Oct. 8, first child.
Tiffany Benson, Kankakee, girl, A’Nyla Dior, Oct. 8, fifth child.
Kevin and Shelby Wilder, Bradley, boy, Grant Riley, Oct. 8, second child.
Larry Walker and Kendrah Jones, Kankakee, boy, Oct. 9, fourth child.
Brandon Demik and Samantha Bechard, Manteno, girl, Carson Jean, Oct. 9, second child.
Richard Young and Jillian Singleton, Momence, boy, Declan William, Oct. 10, first child.
Christian Torres and Katie Mullikin, Bourbonnais, girl, Rosetta Joy, Oct. 10, fifth child.
Joseph Munoz-Macha and Brooke Devereaux, Bourbonnais, girl, Journee Rae, Oct. 10, second child.
Skyler and Erica LaFine, Bradley, boy, Link Benjamin, Oct. 11, second child.
Jason and JulieAnn Besse, Lowell, Ind., boy, Calvin Brooks, Oct. 11, third child.
Adam and Beth Jacobson, Manteno, girl, Reed Summer, Oct. 11, first child. The mother is the former Beth Reed.
Jacob Blogg and BriAnne Sells, boy, Landen Maddax, Oct. 12.
Ayodeji and Tolulope Adeyemi, Bourbonnais, girl, Ayodamola Gabriella, Oct. 12, fourth child.
Mark and Jorgi Hughes, Sheldon, boy, Levi Alan, Oct. 14, second child.
Tiesha Jackson, girl, Kanari Monique, Oct. 14, second child.
