Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Rodrigo Gaytan and Veronica Munoz, Kankakee, boy, Rodrigo, Sept. 18, second child.
Chad Sollers and Wendy Bobak, Kankakee, boy, Chaz Matthew, Sept. 19, second child.
Lucas and Lyndsey O’Connell, St. Anne, boy, Cayson Lenoxx, Sept. 19, third child.
Heroja Hall, Kankakee, girl, Prodigy Reign, Sept. 20, second child.
Maxwell and Kelly Toppen, Grant Park, girl, Grace Marie, Sept. 21, second child.
Joseph Begley and Donesha Jones, Kankakee, girl, Jaelah Alyse, Sept. 21, second child.
Erik and Kelsey Tobey, Herscher, boy, Kade Richard, Sept. 23, second child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Judan Wessman and Ashley Potempa, Joliet, girl, Gwendolyn Margaret, Sept. 17, first child.
Francisco Servin and Jocelyn Moreno, Wilmington, boy, Damien, Sept. 18, third child.
Quinton Elam and Shaquita Russell, Kankakee, girl, Kylie Winter Rose, Sept. 18, fifth child.
Delbert Jr. and Mariah Skimerhorn, Kankakee, girl, Harper Kristine, Sept. 19, first child. The mother is the former Mariah Kieffer.
Osvaldo Acosta and Luz Zamora, Kankakee, girl, Dayana, Sept. 19.
John and Lauren Short, Bourbonnais, boy, Bradie Matthew, Sept. 19, first child. The mother is the former Lauren Blunier.
Devon Keigley and Sarah Gahm, Kankakee, girl, Kwyn B., Sept. 20, second child.
Sh’twan Jackson and Latisha Phillips, Kankakee, girl, Ombre Couture, Sept. 20, second child.
Kyle and Megan O’Dekirk, Kankakee, girl, Adelaide Piper, Sept. 20, first child. The mother is the former Megan Maxedon.
Jack and Nicole McDonnell, Kankakee, girl, Everly Anne, Sept. 21, third child.
Ramsey Gilberg and Jessica Meents, Ashkum, boy, Roman Beau, Sept. 21, fifth child.
Matt and Elizabeth Maxwell, Bourbonnais, girl, Everleigh Rose, Sept. 23, third child.
Jeremy and Brittany Kelly, Sheldon, girl, Elizabeth Rose, Sept. 23, fifth child.
