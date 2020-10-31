AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Perry and Kaitlyn Ringfelt, Bourbonnais, boy, Jenson Allen, Oct. 12, second child.
David and Donna Zigtema, Momence, girl, Daphne Faith, Oct. 13, second child.
Scott and Amy Smith, Bourbonnais, boy, Hudson Caleb, Oct. 14, second child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Marquis Spears and Dominique Ricci, Kankakee, boy, Romeo Joziah, Oct. 13, second child.
Conner Harvel and Anykah Wilkins, Bourbonnais, boy, Lincoln Andrew, Oct. 13, first child.
Cory and Lissette Barham, Kankakee, boy, Cain Adam, Oct. 13, third child.
Michael Smith and Arlene Cote, Kankakee, girl, Amoura Kai, Oct. 13, fourth child.
Jake and Shannon Martin, Manteno, boy, Hudson David, Oct. 13, first child. The mother is the former Shannon Neblock.
Matthew and Rachel McLean, Bourbonnais, girl, Landry Elyse, Oct. 14, third child.
Joshua and Samantha Baumgartner, Beecher, boy, Camilo Noel, Oct. 15, fifth child.
Brad and Jessica Mullin, Bradley, boy, Wyatt Christopher, Oct. 16, second child.
Jamie Klonowski, St. Anne, boy, Jamiel David Raen, Oct. 16, fourth child.
Tony Tyszczenko and Jordan Mattio, Bourbonnais, girl, Sofia Marie, Oct. 16, second child.
Erik Tate Jr. and Toree Autman, Kankakee, boy, Ares Landon, Oct. 16, first child.
Aireionna Mason, Kankakee, boy, Ariontez Ka’Mari, Oct. 17, first child.
Robert and Caitlin Barry, Momence, boy, Zachary Caleb, Oct. 19, second child.
Cierra Johnson, Bourbonnais, boy, Joshua Travell, Oct. 19, second child.
TC Johnson and Ashley Smith, Bradley, girl, Kehlani Symonee, Oct. 20, second child.
Aaron Smith and Paula Silver, Park Ridge, girl, Isabella Dorothy, Oct. 20, second child.
