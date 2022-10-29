Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee
Troy and Janice Eriks, Lowell, Ind., girl, Ruby Lou, Oct. 6, second child.
Avery Hicks and Katelyn Bushey, Kankakee, boy, Wyatt Scott, Oct. 6, second child.
Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee
Kevin and Kalee Papineau, Buckingham, boy, William Michael, Oct. 6, first child.
Nathan and Julie LaLone, Kankakee, boy, Christopher Michael, Oct. 7, second child.
Ty Harris and Shelby Mitsdarffer, Herscher, boy, Walker Jason, Oct. 8, second child.
Jake Ross and Brandi Colon, Bradley, twins, boy, Noah Lee, and girl, Hazel Grace, Oct. 11, second and third children.
Oscar Laguna Ramirez and Rubid Castro Silva, Kankakee, girl, Guadalupe, Oct. 11, third child.
Taylor and Morgan Minard, Chebanse, boy, Anderson James, Oct. 12, third child.
Josh Pieper and Victoria Crawford, Wilmington, boy, Booker Anthony, Oct. 12, first child.
Robert and Lauren Pflugradt, Manteno, boy, Cooper Joseph, Oct. 13, second child.
Dwight and Roseann Wyeth, Bonfield, girl, Evelyn Rose, Oct. 15, third child.
Dominic Strothoff and Daniele Oddera, Morocco, Ind., boy, Mateo Gatlyn, Oct. 15, first child.
Marquez Turner and Mariah Sanders, Kankakee, boy, Kingston Marquez, Oct. 17, second child.
Kevin Allen and Janii Stampley, Kankakee, girl, Kahli Dream, Oct. 17, first child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Crystal Almanza, Kankakee, girl, Journey Danielle, Oct. 10, seventh child.
Katherine Krumwiede, Watseka, boy, Marley James, Oct. 11, first child.
Dashjantae Thomas and Olivia Hawkins, Kankakee, girl, O’lana Noelle, Oct. 11, first child.
Alzantos Riley and Jakayla Selvia, Kankakee, girl, Kaiori Reign, Oct. 11, first child.
Padraic and Emily Rooney, Kankakee, girl, Beckett Meri, Oct. 11, first child. The mother is the former Emily McKenna.
Nolberto Vera Portillo and Cassidy Lancaster Vera, Bourbonnais, boy, Anthony Matias, Oct. 13, second child.
Zach Starks and Leona Brass, Bradley, girl, Heaven Lee Grace, Oct. 13, fourth child.
Matt Sliva and Lisa Houdek, Godley, girl, Amelia Grace, Oct. 14, fourth child.
Richard and Kayla Santilli, Bourbonnais, girl, Avery Grace, Oct. 14, second child.
William and Sarah Kardosh, Momence, girl, Kennedy Elaine, Oct. 15, first child. The mother is the former Sarah Senesac.
Haley Becker, Kankakee, girl, Layla Marie, Oct. 16, second child.
Dustin Glogowski and Elise Kibbons, Kankakee, girl, Macy Edith, Oct. 16, second child.
Erik and Ashley Michener, Bourbonnais, boy, Marshall Henry, Oct. 16, first child. The mother is the former Ashley Henry.
Antoine Blandon Jr. and Genesis Davis, Bourbonnais, twins, boy, Armani Latrell, and girl, Brooklyn Amora, Oct. 16, third and fourth children.
