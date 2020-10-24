AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Logan and Amanda Pence, Peotone, girl, Georgia Grace, Oct. 6, second child.
Craig Maubach and Lindsay Wilson, St. Anne, boy, Rhett John, Oct. 7, first child.
Anthony Robinson and Iliesha Garner, Kankakee, girl, Serenity Monae, Oct. 9, third child.
Nathan and Megan Bass, Kankakee, boy, Cooper Richard, Oct. 9, first child.
Cameron and Carley Kuntzman, Kankakee, girl, Cora Jayne, Oct. 9, first child.
Jeffrey and Katherine Fisher, Kankakee, boy, Ezekiel Asa, Oct. 12, second child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Jeffrey Cole III and Leslie Taylor, Herscher, girl, Mariah Lynn, Oct. 6, first child.
Cody and Kimberly Beauchamp, Bourbonnais, girl, Morticia Mary, Oct. 6, first child. The mother is the former Kimberly Ianelli.
Michael Hager and Cassidy Blankenbuehler, Manteno, girl, Aria Colleen, Oct. 7, first child.
Wesley Nowack and Crystal Lorek, Kankakee, boy, Casen Scott, Oct. 7, second child.
Ivory Charleston and Mikyel Herman, Kankakee, girl, Ka’Mara My’Queen, Oct. 8, second child.
Ryan and Alicia Guertin, Bradley, boy, Carson Thomas, Oct. 8, third child.
Josh and Sarah Hoerler, Manteno, girl, Lainey Louise, Oct. 8, second child.
Jorge Ramirez and Fatima Martinez, Kankakee, girl, Analy, Oct. 8, third child.
Kameaira Williams, Kankakee, girl, Anastasisa Lynn, Oct. 9, first child.
Raheem Bellinger and Dameaka Hayes, Kankakee, girl, Raelynn Monet, Oct. 9, third child.
Zachary and Delanie Lewis, Kankakee, boy, River Andrew, Oct. 10, first child. The mother is the former Delanie Spector.
Stephanie Brown, Kankakee, girl, Zia Moon, Oct. 11.
Tymia Moss, Kankakee, girl, Brianna Lanay, Oct. 11.
Nick and Ally Lepczynski, Kankakee, boy, Jackson Lee, Oct. 12, second child.
Joshua and Kayla Harvey, New Lenox, girl, Addison Grace, Oct. 12, second child.
Advocate Christ Medical Center, Oak Lawn
Bruce Lane III and Andrea Fuentes, Martinton, twin girls, Olivia Jacqueline and Natalie Ann, Oct. 7, first and second children.
