AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Marissa Early, Kankakee, boy, Kyler Roy, Oct. 3, second child.
Tyler and Bridgett Karraker, Bourbonnais, girl, Bella Rae, Oct. 3, first child.
David Moore and Rachel Simington, Watseka, boy, Joseph Alexander, Oct. 3, second child.
Mike and Megan Tierney, Bourbonnais, girl, Olive Rae, Oct. 4, second child.
Cameron and Megan Butler, Bourbonnais, girl, Brooklyn Bae, Oct. 5, third child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Austin Moore and Jade Roth, Kankakee, girl, Ariel Elaine Iris, Sept. 29, second child.
Michael and Catherine Sagen, St. Anne, girl, Harley Jo, Sept. 29, first child. The mother is the former Catherine Quinlan.
Alexis Johnson, Bradley, boy, Daniel Xavier, Sept. 29, first child.
Javier Sanchez and Marilo Hernandez Rodriguez, Bradley, girl, Leah, Sept. 29, first child.
John and Katelyn Greaney, Grant Park, boy, Kane Steven, Sept. 30, first child. The mother is the former Katelyn Cecich.
Shaun Cote and Kaylee Wheeler, Bradley, girl, Collins Briar, Oct. 1, fifth child.
Jordan Gray and Andrea Marquez, Dwight, boy, Kaiden Ellis, Oct. 1, third child.
Austin LaMarr and Adriana Pusateri, Bourbonnais, girl, Eliana Danielle, Oct. 1, first child.
Branden and Kristina Bautista, Clifton, girl, Anastasia Micha Eileen, Oct. 1, second child.
Donald Ellis and Megan Greene, Bradley, boy, Nova Ray, Oct. 1, first child.
Deonte Walls-Cruickshank and Lisa Pitts, Kankakee, girl, Epic Reign, Oct. 2, third child.
Gerald Duckworth and Dayonna Smith-Williams, Kankakee, boy, Kayden, Oct. 2, first child.
Jayson and Lauren Sweeney, Bourbonnais, boy, Jude Charles, Oct. 2.
Jacob Mathews and Laticia Mezo, Chebanse, boy, Luca Keith Anthony, Oct. 2, second child.
Carlos Everett and Ruth Villagomez, Kankakee, boy, Santana Lamonte, Oct. 3, second child.
Jose and Sandra Gutierrez, Kankakee, girl, Ailyn, Oct. 3, second child.
Michael Jarmuszka and Stephanie Corzine, Kankakee, boy, Casper Christopher, Oct. 4, first child.
Devante Barnes and Shanica Riley, Kankakee, girl, A’layah, Oct. 4.
Jason and Megan Pankey, Gilman, boy, Wyatt Reece, Oct. 5, third child.
Allen and Donna Bufford, Kankakee, boy, Levi Russell, Oct. 6, fourth child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!