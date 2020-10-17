Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTH WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 50 MPH. * WHERE...ALL OF NORTHERN ILLINOIS AND PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST INDIANA. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ TODAY. THE STRONGEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO OCCUR BETWEEN ABOUT 12 PM CDT AND 5 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS, INCLUDING HALLOWEEN DECORATIONS AND TENTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. TRAVEL WILL BE HAZARDOUS FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES, ESPECIALLY ON WEST TO EAST ROADS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&