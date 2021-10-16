AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Jacob and Katherine Schroeder, Gilman, girl, Blakeleigh Mae, Sept. 29, first child.
Joshua McFarland and Taylor Autman, Kankakee, boy, Kobe Monte James, Sept. 30, first child.
Jace and Vannessa Weaver, Kempton, boy, Liam Joseph, Sept. 30, second child.
Stephan Anderson and Stephanie Kindernay, Bourbonnais, boy, Adrian Michael, Oct. 2, first child.
Jerid and Amanda Coleman, Kankakee, boy, Wesley Flinn, Oct. 3, second child.
Kevin and Kaitlin Wendt, Donovan, girl, Nora Lee, Oct. 4, second child.
Tyler Slezak and Jasmine Gaytan, Kankakee, boy, Soul Salvador, Oct. 5, first child.
Riverside Medical Center
Ryan and Paige Gann, DeMotte, Ind., girl, Elliette Evalynn Rae, Sept. 28, third child.
Alexis Kenworthy, Manteno, boy, Colton Beau, Sept. 28, first child.
Fodie Fortinberry and Jezebel Lopez, Momence, boy, Benicio Benito, Sept. 28, second child.
Jared and Anna Brooks, Kankakee, girl, Jade Ofelia, Sept. 28, first child. The mother is the former Anna Mendez.
Dietrich and Erin Talsma, Kankakee, boy, Asher Brooks, Sept. 29, first child. The mother is the former Erin Gagnon.
Abel and Marisa Lopez, Watseka, girl, Margaret, Sept. 29, fifth child.
Michael Paquette and Carly Donley, Bradley, girl, Camryn Lee, Sept. 29, first child.
Caitline Igartua, Kankakee, boy, Kaynon Israel Stallone, Sept. 30, second child.
Thomas and Kamika Williams, Kankakee, girl, Malika Nuri Rose, Oct. 1.
Donald and Amber Guttendorf, Bourbonnais, boy, Kayden Michael, Oct. 1, second child.
Brady Stumpfol and Andrea Pace, Watseka, girl, Everleigh Noa, Oct. 1, second child.
Phillip Franklin and Britany Hendrickson, Iroquois, boy, Conroy Silas, Oct. 1, fourth child.
Charlie Hicks II and Chanelle Gaudet, Kankakee, girl, Clover Mae Celestine, Oct. 2, second child.
Joseph Moore and Stefanie Labudzki, Kankakee, boy, Levi Joseph, Oct. 2, second child.
Jacob Henderson and Chyenne Overacker, Kankakee, boy, Benjamin Ryatt, Oct. 2, second child.
Michael and Melissa Milewski, Wilmington, girl, Maelyn Rae, Oct. 3, first child. The mother is the former Melissa Henline.
Gibson Area Hospital
Kevin and Mallory Askew, Gibson City, boy, Owen Paul, Sept. 17. Paternal grandparents, Trish and Walt Askew, Reddick; maternal grandparents, Ryan and Rachel Kumler, Datyona Beach, Fla., and John and Donna Clark, Champaign.