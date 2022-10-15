Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee
Aris Irzarry and Taylor Bradley, Bourbonnais, boy, Aris Damian, Sept. 27, fifth child.
Grant and Katie White, Bradley, girl, Hattie Marie, Sept. 28, first child.
Richard and Krista Barton, Wilmington, boy, Charles Wayne, Sept. 29, third child.
Eric and Kelsey Tobey, Herscher, boy, Keen Russell, Oct. 3, third child.
Remi and Brianna Calmes, Bourbonnais, boy, Amir Armani Lamonte, Oct. 3, third child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Markeisha Calbert, Kankakee, boy, Tristin Mekhi, Sept. 26, second child.
Rudy Rodolfo Paucar-Lamar and Angelica Grefa-Malaver, Kankakee, boy, Dorian Khaled, Sept. 27, second child.
Eric Perry and Faith Rowland, Dwight, girl, Eri Sage, Sept. 29, second child.
Aston Demers and Laura Macias-Hernandez, Watseka, boy, Odysseus Miguel, Sept. 30, first child.
Andrew Toune and Rebecca Maynard, Bourbonnais, boy, Daniel Michael, Oct. 1, fifth child.
Matthew and Alison Lennhardt, Manhattan, boy, Gareth Michael, Oct. 1, third child.
Michael Harper II and Ashley Lopez, Bourbonnais, girl, Aviana Marie, Oct. 1, second child.
Nicholas and Jessica DiLeo, Manteno, boy, Witt Amadio, Oct. 2, second child.
Charlie and Michelle Jirka, Kankakee, girl, Zelda Eloise, Oct. 3, second child.
