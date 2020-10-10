AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Nathan and Tiffany Kuhlemeier, Bourbonnais, boy, Cole Everett, Sept. 24, second child.
Coen Clark, Kankakee, boy, Divine Amir, Sept. 26, first child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Tommy Solis and Bobbie Rogers, Kankakee, boy, Zavian Hayes, Sept. 22, fourth child.
Derrick and Emilly Leone, Bourbonnais, girl, Mia Anne, Sept. 23, second child.
Carlos Chavez and Martha Perez Moreno, Watseka, girl, Lizeth Melany, Sept. 24, first child.
Kevin and Krista Voogt, Momence, boy, Kilian James, Sept. 25, second child.
Takala Walker, Kankakee, boy, Jasean Myerrell, Sept. 25, second child.
Jack Reyling and Amber Raines, Chebanse, boy, Mavrick Anthony, Sept. 25, first child.
Nicholas Rath and Rachel Orpik, Kankakee, boy, Colsyn, Sept. 25, fourth child.
Anjel Salgado and Alexia Morales Cruz, Kankakee, girl, Cleotilde, Sept. 26, first child.
Wendell Helm Jr. and Emily Anderson, Bourbonnais, girl, Ember Kenna, Sept. 26, first child.
Michael Oliver and Angelique Ambers, Bourbonnais, girl, Amelia Jewel, Sept. 27, second child.
Susan McEnany, Kankakee, boy, Mekhi Adonis, Sept. 28, third child.
Joseph and Kaley Ponton, Kankakee, boy, Chase Daniel, Sept. 28, second child.
Nichelle Nichols, St. Anne, girl, Zyia Payton, Sept. 28, fourth child.
Fernando Barcenas and Susana Ayala, Kankakee, boy, Fernando Julian, Sept. 29.
Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana
Steven and Kelly (Cunningham) Cometa, Crescent City, boy, Cooper Jonathan, Sept. 2.
