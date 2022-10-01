Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee
Aaron Zimmerman and Abigayle Strunk, Bourbonnais, boy, Forrest Denver, Sept. 14, first child.
Ryan Mercier and Amanda Hood, Kankakee, boy, Hudson Patrick Oliver, Sept. 14, first child.
Max and Whitney McCabe, Sheldon, girl, Emma Sue, Sept. 15, second child.
Tim and Rachel McElroy, Kankakee, girl, Leah Louise, Sept. 16, first child.
John and Lauren Furby, Bourbonnais, girl, Aurora Joy, Sept. 16, first child.
Gabe and Jasmine Jones, Kankakee, girl, Adonis Micah, Sept. 16, first child.
Justin and Emily Whitlow, Bourbonnais, girl, Finley Janelle, Sept. 17, first child.
Chase and Jessica Bornemann, Channahon, boy, Wyatt John, Sept. 17, first child.
Travis and Jessica Yoakum, Reddick, boy, Walker Matthew, Sept. 18, second child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Chance Carlson and Kathryn Edwards, Pontiac, girl, Laura Marie, Sept. 13, first child.
Manuel Mejia and Yesica Sarmiento, Bradley, boy, Eithan Gael, Sept. 14, third child.
Dennis Woodard and Mercedes Gaytan, St. Anne, boy, Xavier Carlito, Sept. 15, second child.
