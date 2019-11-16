AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Qi Shaun Jefferson and Cierra Johnson, Kankakee, girl, Na’Veyah Sky, Nov. 1, first child.
Bryan and Jessica Merrill, Bradley, boy, Austin Patrick, Nov. 1, first child.
Matthew and Dana Duval, Bourbonnais, girl, Hannah Willidean, Nov. 4, second child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Joseph Pendleton and Tarawanda Beard, Kankakee, girl, Tah’Jai Cherie, Oct. 22, sixth child.
Adrian Villalobos and Sarah Kesteloot, Bradley,girl, Adrianna Jessica, Oct. 22, fifth child.
Manuel Sanchez and Leanna Lopez, Bourbonnais, girl, Giselle Gianna, Oct. 23, second child.
Lateef Terrell and Jamiera Allen, Kankakee, girl, Zimora Jasmir, Oct. 23, second child.
Greg and Amy Kibbons, Ashkum, girl, Paisley Anne, Oct. 23, second child.
Jezebel Lopez, Manteno, boy, Oscar Florencio, Oct. 23, first child.
Kendra Pryor, Bourbonnais, girl, Londyn Leigh, Oct. 23, second child.
Jessie Wilson and Shannon Hester, Kankakee, girl, Ma’lani Rayne, Oct. 25, second child.
Anthony Castonguay and Kayla Stout, Chicago Heights, boy, Carter William, Oct. 26, first child.
Joshua Brenneisen and Kimberly Laroche, Kankakee, girl, Mila Marie, Oct. 26, first child.
Arthur Williams Jr. and Jolene Sweeney, Bourbonnais, boy, Alakai, Oct. 28, third child.
Dallas and Rachel Smith, Grant Park, boy, Greyson John, Oct. 28, first child. The mother is the former Rachel Mclaughlin.
Elizabeth Gundlach, Kankakee, girl, Melody Joy, Oct. 29, third child.
Trent and Ronni Munyon, Momence, boy, Owen Myron Thomas, Oct. 29.
Scott and Porsha Frye, Watseka, girl, Aurora Juniper, Oct. 30, second child.
Shawn Douglas and Takyla McClain, Kankakee,girl, Chambree Unique Miracle, Oct. 30, fifth child.
Jonathon and Mari Hamilton, Bourbonnais, boy, Jonathon James, Oct. 30, fourth child.
Cashlin Lawhorn, Kankakee, boy, J’ream Amaris, Oct. 31, first child.
Cole and Brittany Wildman, Manteno, girl, Genevieve Luella, Oct. 31, first child. The mother is the former Brittany Cornwell.
Jace and Kaeli Salm, Ashkum, boy, Jed Regel, Oct. 31, first child. The mother is the former Kaeli Regel.
Edward Sullivan and Kristeen Morgan, Peotone, girl, Kinsley Elizabeth, Oct. 31, first child.
Heriberto Perez and Rebecca Rios Riml, Kankakee, boy, Sebastian Nicolas, Oct. 31, second child.
Chad Harrison and Menka Spaseska, Kankakee, girl, Arianna Marie, Nov. 2, second child.
Eugene Clark III and Courtney Samp, Kankakee, girl, Aurora Elaine, Nov. 2, first child.
Julio Carmona and Monica Alvarado, Kankakee, boy, Jaythan Joaquin, Nov 2, fourth child.
Jesus and Andrea Marquez, Cliftton, boy, Nicolas Steven, Nov. 3, third child.
Trevor and Raelene Harvey, Grant Park, boy, Waylon Matthew, Nov. 3, first child. The mother is the former Raelene Clark.
Aaron and Holly Knupp, Kankakee, girl, Charlie Rae, Nov. 3, first child. The mother is the former Holly Schafroth.
Mark Stipp and Tasha Cuchiara, Kankakee, girl, Delilah Rae, Nov. 3, third child.
Cesar Romero and Elizabeth Ramos, Kankakee, girl, Jade Victoria, Nov. 4, fourth child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!