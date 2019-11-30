AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Colten and Nicole Boswell, Kankakee, girl, Meara Jane Eileen, Nov. 13, first child.
Donte Carr and Micaela Adams-Carr, Kankakee, boy, Donte La’Tyri, Nov. 13, second child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Justin and Allison Watford, St. Anne, boy, Trevor Lincoln, Sept. 23, third child.
Jonathon Bovie Sr. and Courtney Winkelman, Bourbonnais, boy, Jonathon Kyle Jr., Nov 12.
Bryce and Jill Shafer, Manteno, boy, Callum, Nov. 12, second child.
James Wall III and Brenae Chapman-Buckhanon, Kankakee, girl, Ariyella Marie, Nov. 12, first child.
Roman and Maricruz Mauricio, Kankakee, girl, Ana Nicole, Nov. 13, fourth child.
Joe and Caitlin Martineck, Bourbonnais, girl, Evelyn Dorothy, Nov. 14, fourth child.
Louis Daniels III and Dominique Wilson, Kankakee, girl, A’Raina Rose, Nov. 14, third child.
Anthony and Sharita Gooden, Bourbonnais, girl, Jewell Adele, Nov. 14, fourth child.
Salvador Ramirez and Lizbeth Torres, Kankakee, girl, Arlette, Nov. 14, first child.
Doug Gadbois and Kendra Klonowski, Bourbonnais, girl, Amara Jo, Nov. 14, first daughter.
Brad and Carson Schinderwolf, Joliet, girl, Avery Kay, Nov. 15, first child. The mother is the former Carson Smith.
David and Sammantha Cantrell, Manteno, girl, Emma Jane, Nov. 15, fourth child.
Jeff and Elizabeth Colbert, Braidwood, girl, Grace Elizabeth, Nov. 15, first child. The mother is the former Elizabeth Stava.
Randall Brewington and Elizabeth Hudgins, Bourbonnais, girl, Willow Elizabeth-Ann, Nov. 15, first child.
Nicholas and Jessica DiLeo, Manteno, boy, Dax Anthony, Nov. 16, first child. The mother is the former Jessica Novak.
Sidney Ratty and Samantha Seitz-Kinney, Kankakee, girl, Renate Patricia Carolann, Nov. 16, first child.
Turquoise Richardson, Bourbonnais, boy, Kyrie Demere, Nov. 16, first child.
Kirby and Stephanie McCormick, Clifton, boy, Courtland Burwell, Nov. 16, third child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!