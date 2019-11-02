Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Forest and Marsheena Frield, Bourbonnais, boy, Forest Javaris, Oct. 19, fourth child.
Conrado and Nita Tucker, Olympia Fields, girl, Zuri Renee, Oct. 20, first child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Daniel and Jamie Bleyle, Bourbonnais, boy, Brooks Raymond, Oct. 15, third child.
Jasmine Doggett, Kankakee, girl, Aaliyah Chanel, Oct. 15, second child.
Steven Tazelaar II and Kody Reichel, Odell, girl, Aubrey Celine, Oct. 16, first child.
John and Nichole Conkle, Bourbonnais, girl, Annabelle Louise, Oct. 16, sixth child.
Jonathan Thompson and Blair Marko, girl, Ellianna Sinclair, Oct. 17, first child.
Byron and Jodie Cordova, Bourbonnais, boy, Jiovanni Gustavo, Oct. 17, second child.
Tad and Alexandria Langlois, Momence, girl, Remington Joelle, Oct. 18, first child. The mother is the former Alexandria Heinberg.
Dalton Morgan and Cara Grice, Watseka, boy, Oliver Bentley, Oct. 18, first child.
Ivan Varela Gaytan and Dominique Rena Hayes, Kankakee, boy, Josiah Kevin, Oct. 18, second child.
Zacary Clark and Alexandria Garrett, Bourbonnais, girl, Winona Ainsley, Oct. 18, second child.
Jeramie Mook and Meghan Foltz, Kankakee, boy, Jeramie Tyler, Oct. 19, first child.
Joshua Tofari and Candice Lowery, Clifton, girl, Mackenzie Jade, Oct. 19.
Cjay Martinez-Patnaude and Faviola Moreno, Kankakee, girl, Nalani Sandra, Oct. 21, first child.
Joshua Carter and Emily Jones, Beaverville, boy, Triston Ernest, Oct 21, second child.
