Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Nicholas and Shannon Honkisz, Manteno, boy, Michael Christopher, Oct. 22, sixth child.
Gary and Sarah Sallaz, Braidwood, girl, Isabella Anne, Oct. 23, third child.
Bailey Lovell and Cameron Weaver, Manteno, girl, Esmae Lillian, Oct. 23, first child.
Andrew and Stephanie Edlund, Bourbonnais, boy, Ethan James, Oct. 25, second child.
Patrick and Alexandria Arlis, Bourbonnais, girl, Sawyer Rose, Oct. 25, fourth child.
Rick and Jessica McManimen, Steger, boy, Declan Michael, Oct. 27, first child.
Joseph Harris and Jacey Kiger, Watseka, boy, Deegan William, Oct. 28, second child.
Taylor Bradley, Bourbonnais, boy, Roman Ellis, Oct. 30, second child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Dan and Mary Ekhoff, Beecher, girl, Stella Joyce, Oct. 22, fourth child.
Jorge and Noemi Gaytan, Kankakee, boy, Jorge Luis II, Oct. 23, second child.
Stratton Kelnhofer and Angeline Harvell, Bradley, girl, Indie James, Oct. 24.
Jose Varela and Ashley Dust, Manteno, girl, Emma Estella-Rose, Oct. 24, first child.
Jorden and Jheirumeisha Manning, Bradley, boy, Luka Ray, Oct. 25, first child.
Cory and Marissa Alford, Bourbonnais, girl, Malea Leona, Oct. 25, first child. The mother is the former Marissa Barney.
Brett and Mallory Haug, Bourbonnais, boy, Jaxon Mickel, Oct. 26, third child.
Essence Verrett, Kankakee, boy, Sa’Khani Joseph Ali, Oct. 27, first child.
