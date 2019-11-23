AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Mike and Brianne Gowler, Bonfield, boy, Easton Michael, Nov. 5, first child.
Casey Hoffeditz and Megan Shields, Kankakee, boy, Levi Dean, Nov. 6, first child.
Gary Roseborough and Holly Brown, Bourbonnais, boy, Lexton Jon, Nov. 6, second child.
Garth Cloonen and Ashley Dyer, Kankakee, girl, Samantha Jo, Nov. 7, third child.
Dameika Rosenthal, Bourbonnais, girl, McKinley Aurora, Nov. 8, third child.
Brian and Courtney Scott, Bonfield, girl, Lucille Katherine, Nov. 10, first child.
Britton Kirk and Chasity Coutee, Kankakee, girl, Paislee Jo, Nov. 11, second child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Coy Begay and Shania Gene, Bourbonnais, boy, Chandler B., Nov. 4, second child.
Jeremy and Kimberly Norton, Bourbonnais, boy, Paxton Jeremy, Nov. 5, second child.
Daniella Sanchez Escalona, Bourbonnais, boy, Thiago Alberto, Nov. 5, first child.
Miguel Orozco and Maria Andrade Carmona, Kankakee, boy, Abraham, Nov. 5, second child.
Sean and Andrea Riordan, Herscher, boy, Declan Charles, Nov. 5, second child.
Bailey Ward, Kankakee, girl, Rhemi, Nov. 5, first child.
Melony Baccof, Monee, boy, Theodore Thomas, Nov. 6, second child.
Brett Farmer and Patricia Sutliff, Wilmington, boy, Owen John, Nov. 6, first child.
Christopher Latty and Kyla Burke, Beaverville, girl, Serenity Jo-marie, Nov. 6, third child.
Tiffany Carroll, Cabery, girl, Peyton Lynn, Nov. 7, second child.
Cristian Gaytan and Rubi Andrade, Kankakee, boy, Mateo Maximiliano, Nov. 7, first child.
Enrique and Samantha Czako, Bourbonnais, girl, Harper Kathleen, Nov. 8, second child.
Alan and Samantha Heimberger Jr., Clifton, girl, Ivy Emelia, Nov. 8, third child.
Michael and Jennifer Jungman, Bradley, girl, Adalyn Elizabeth, Nov. 8, second child.
Evan and Jessica Kollmann, Ashkum, girl, Tess Kimberly, Nov. 8, second child.
Joshua Hassett and Hannah Raciti, Coal City, boy, Jaxon Grey, Nov. 8, first child.
Cary and Meghan Morin, Manteno, girl, Calleigh Joy, Nov. 8, fourth child.
Dan Hock and Heidi Senor, Kankakee, girl, Ramsey Laine, Nov. 9, second child.
TJ Hanson and Jessica Andre, Kempton, girl, Braylee Lynn, Nov. 10, second child.
