AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Fernando Corona and Michelle Connors, Bourbonnais, girl, Liliauna Elizabeth, Oct. 21, second child.
Patrick Gronbech and Ashlee Martin, Momence, girl, Mae Elizabeth, Oct. 22, first child.
Shawn and Tiffany Zirkle, Kankakee, girl, Josie Eileen, Oct. 26, fifth child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Ethan Wilson and Jessica Sonneveld, Herscher, girl, Sienna Marie, Oct. 20, first child.
Rontez Brooks Sr. and Brianna Hawkins, Kankakee, girl, A’Zariah Ellen, Oct. 20, fourth child.
Robert and Courtney Stewart, Kankakee, boy, Liam James, Oct. 20, first child.
Philip Garza and Casey Blogg, Peotone, girl, Lexi Nevada, Oct. 21, third child.
Bruce and Jennifer Petty, Momence, boy, Waylon Eugene, Oct. 21, fourth child.
Jacob Austin and Angel Mitchell, Kankakee, girl, Rosalee Raelynn Ava, Oct. 22, first child.
Shymere Kelly, Kankakee, girl, Ma’Hari Ja’Dore-Delores, Oct. 19, second child.
Servando and Maria Villagomez, Kankakee, boy, Emiliano Gael, Oct. 21, fifth child.
Brandan Stack and Katelyn Cleary, Gardner, boy, Aidan Gabriel, Oct. 23, first child.
Josh and Rachel Spratt, Bourbonnais, boy, Asher Elijah, Oct. 23, first child.
Moises Jaimes and Elizabeth Suarez, Kankakee, boy, D’Angelo, Oct. 24, second child.
Manuel and Sarmiento Mejia, Bradley, boy, Asher Isai, Oct. 26, second child.
Shongo Grice and Tenia Collins, Bourbonnais, girl, Amirrah Chanel, Oct. 26, fourth child.
John and Hillary Tibble, Peotone, boy, Gregory, Oct. 26, first child.
Patrick Corey and Kasey Pierce, Peotone, girl, Raelyn Ann, Oct. 27, first child.
