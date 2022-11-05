Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee
Gaven Bruen and Elizabeth Soleau, Kankakee, boy, Hendrix Joseph, Oct. 19, first child.
Mike Schodrof and Nicole Kempski, Braidwood, girl, Gracie Mae, Oct. 21, fourth child.
Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers for the afternoon. Morning high of 62F with temps falling to near 50. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Generally clear. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: November 5, 2022 @ 11:18 am
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT FOR LAKE...WILL...NORTHERN KANKAKEE...DUPAGE AND COOK COUNTIES... At 1133 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Woodstock to West Chicago to near Lakewood Shores, moving east at 55 mph. A wind gust of 77 mph was recently recorded at DuPage airport. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Elgin, Waukegan, Cicero, Hammond, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn and Mount Prospect. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 235 and 294. I-57 between mile markers 315 and 358. I-80 between mile markers 124 and 155. I-88 between mile markers 121 and 140. I-90 between mile markers 57 and 107. I-94 between mile markers 1 and 74. I-290 between mile markers 1 and 29. I-294 between mile markers 1 and 74. I-355 between mile markers 1 and 30. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 1 and 2. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...OBSERVED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds with gusts up to 65 mph are expected through noon. Thereafter, gusts up to 55 will continue through sunset. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South storm force winds to 50 kt and significant waves to 9 ft occasionally to 12 feet. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee
Gaven Bruen and Elizabeth Soleau, Kankakee, boy, Hendrix Joseph, Oct. 19, first child.
Mike Schodrof and Nicole Kempski, Braidwood, girl, Gracie Mae, Oct. 21, fourth child.
Kurtis Kleinert and Kayle Coffman, Clifton, boy, Rhett Darryl, Oct. 21, second child.
Dalton Miller and Grace Gossett, Manteno, girl, Saylor Grace, Oct. 25, first child.
Zachary Bailey and Danielle Trombley, Ashkum, girl, Brixlee Aline, Oct. 25, third child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Steve and Monica Washack, Bourbonnais, girl, Layla Marlene, Oct. 18, second child.
Damien and Taylor Williams, Bourbonnais, girl, Lylah June, Oct. 18, fourth child.
Kyle Mailhiot and Priscilla Lopez Guardado, Peotone, girl, Audrey Lisseth, Oct. 18, first child.
Anthony and Hannah Rossi, Crete, girl, Maribella Leigh, Oct. 19, first child. The mother is the former Hannah Niemann.
Bradley and Kelly Gifford, Clifton, girl, Kennedy Jo, Oct. 19, second child.
Zacarias and Blanca Martinez, Kankakee, boy, Santiago Alonso, Oct. 21, first child. The mother is the former Blanca Serna Arambula.
Charlie L. Hicks II and Chanelle C. Gaudet, Kankakee, girl, Clariti Celine, Oct. 22, third child.
Melissa Gilbert, Kankakee, boy, Tyris Key, Oct. 22, ninth child.
View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. To submit a photo, email localfaces@daily-journal.com with caption information.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.