AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Christopher and Ashley Reynolds, Herscher, boy, Dempsey Ray, Nov. 11, first child.
Remi and Brianna Calmes, Bourbonnais, boy, Remi Santanna El Monte, Nov. 11, second child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Antione Oda II and Christy Sykes, Bradley, girl, Paris Amari, Nov. 10, second child.
Brandon and Macy Kranz, Milford, girl, Kylin Malerie, Nov. 10, first child. The mother is the former Macy Ward.
Daniel Thomas and Sherresse Richardson, Kankakee, girl, Deveah A’mora Kaye, Nov. 10, third child.
Josiah and Tasha Kelly, Bourbonnais, girl, Cherish Joelle, Nov. 10, fifth child.
Jessica James, Bourbonnais, boy, JayShun Emmanuel, Nov. 11.
Jose Botello and Juliana Soto, Monee, boy, Jose Mateo, Nov. 11, second child.
Gilberto and Anna Santillan, Kankakee, boy, Jorge Antonio, Nov. 12, fourth child.
Jens and Ashley Gresens, Chebanse, boy, Lucas Daniel, Nov. 12, second child.
Scott Bowen Jr. and Heaven Thompson, Momence, girl, Alaina Rose, Nov. 12, first child.
Alan and Makayla Haut, Clifton, girl, Sophia Shirley, Nov. 13, first child. The mother is the former Makayla McGrath.
Matthew Hall and Shannah Moisant, Bourbonnais, boy, Benjamin Forrest, Nov. 13.
Anthony Romano and Yotisiya Rosenthal, Kankakee, boy, Anthony Joseph Jr., Nov. 14.
Nicholas Hundley and Kelsey Vance, Kankakee, boy, Dior Cliffton, Nov. 14, second child.
Richard Strain and Bianca Harris, Pembroke Township, boy, Richard Kenneth Eugene Jr., Nov. 15, first child.
Eric and Jamie Savarino, Bonfield, boy, Grady Biagio, Nov. 17, third child.
Births elsewhere:
Saint Francis Healthcare System, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Joseph Benavente and Erin Green, Cape Girardeau, Mo., boy, Khavi Esteban, July 14, fifth child. Green is the daughter of Aaron Musselman and Charisa Mayrod, of Fayetteville, Tenn., and the late LaTanya Green, who passed away in 2012.
