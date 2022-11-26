Births Birth announcements: Nov. 26, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Nov 26, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, KankakeeChelsey Hoffner, Kankakee, boy, Levvi-Jo Alexander, Nov. 10, third child.Collin Mausehund and Sarah Gallagher, Kankakee, girl, Scarlett Lynn, Nov. 10, third child.Joshua Karkos and Kylie Markel, Kankakee, boy, Lorenzo Luca-Roland, Nov. 10, first child.Gage Koenig and Sarah Starr, Bradley, boy, Zayn Carater, Nov. 13, second child.Ryan and Brittany Callan, Bradley, girl, Emmalee Kate, Nov. 14, third child.Alex and Amanda Regets, Manteno, boy, Finn William, Nov. 14, fourth child.Riverside Medical Center, KankakeeTim and Sara Dircks, Beecher, girl, Hailey Ann, Nov. 8, second child. Ray Duits and Kelly Prairie, Ashkum, boy, Jaxon, Nov. 8, third child.Jesus and Samantha Centeno, Wilmington, boy, Matteo Aaron, Nov. 8, second child.Ignacio Mauricio and Jadyn Nunez, Kankakee, girl, Ulaila Maelie, Nov. 8, second child.Patrick Webb and Jessica Charlton, Manteno, boy, Rhett Patrick, Nov. 9, sixth child.Joe and Kayleigh Malloy, St. Anne, girl, Olivia Lynn, Nov. 10, second child.Darrin Hayes Jr. and Mercedes Croom, Manteno, boy, Masego, Nov. 10, second child.Artrell Relf and Samantha McCorkle, Watseka, girl, Myah Rae, Nov. 11, fifth child.Tyrez Ross and Jori Studer, Bourbonnais, boy, Rome Onyx, Nov. 12, first child.Lisa Goeing, Bradley, boy, Caiden Rashad, Nov. 12, second child. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Welcome to Bourbonnais Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Welcome to Bourbonnais Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local Faces Art show awareness (copy) Photo courtesy of Clove Alliance Nov 19, 2022 Clove Alliance staff and volunteers pose for a photo at the 2nd annual Brave, Bold, & Believed art show at the Majestic in April. The organization will celebrate 35 years in December.