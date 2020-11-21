AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Timothy and Paige Tuttle, Martinton, boy, Calum Dean Lee, Nov. 5, first child.
Nick and Emily Outsen, Bradley, girl, Reese Eleanor, Nov. 6, first child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Andre and Heather Perkins, Bourbonnais, girl, Liahna Louise AnDreah, Nov. 3, fourth child.
Joshaua Burns and Jessica Phelps, Bourbonnais, girl, Olivia Marie, Nov. 3, first child.
Larry and Jennifer Honaker, Bourbonnais, girl, Violet Jane, Nov. 3, second child.
Marco Gomez and Maria Mendez, Kankakee, girl, Zulema Victoria, Nov. 3.
Jacob Ladd and Amber Roth, Chebanse, boy, Ezekiel John, Nov. 4, first child.
Dan Lawrence and Taylor Moore, Kankakee, boy, Bodhi James, Nov. 4, third child.
Marc and Jessica Dirks, Watseka, girl, Mia Grace, Nov. 5, second child.
Spenser and Kailie Elliott, Watseka, boy, Benton, Nov. 9, third child.
Jillian Hostetter, Manteno, boy, Jaxon Jay, Nov. 9, second child.
