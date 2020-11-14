AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee
Raymond and Camilla Moore, Bourbonnais, boy, Jeremiah Ishmael, Oct. 28, second child.
James and Annie Maier, Kankakee, boy, Raymond James, Oct. 30, second child.
Aaron and Breanna Lockwood, Kankakee, girl, Briar Juliette, Nov. 2, first child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Francisco Gomez and Jessica Orozco, Kankakee, boy, Yoel, Oct. 26, first child.
Juan and Amber Gonzalez, Bourbonnais, boy, Giovanni Javier, Oct. 28, seventh child.
Ryan Sanches and Maeghen Breen, Morris, boy, Bentley Michael Ryan, Oct. 28, first child.
Donald and Jacquelin Hundley, Kankakee, boy, Deklyn William, Oct. 29, first child.
Tybarius Runnels and Zy’eria Fields, Bourbonnais, boy, Ashton Kai, Oct. 29, first child.
Michael and Hannah Zigtema, Beecher, boy, Elliott Thomas, Oct. 29, first child.
David Prairie and Jerricca Simpson, Kankakee, girl, Paige Nicole Rose, Oct. 31, second child.
Kejuan Altman and Rashun Riley, Kankakee, girl, Ka’Nasia Unique, Nov. 2, second child.
