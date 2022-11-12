Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee
Halston Love and Antionette Lewis, Kankakee, girl, Journey Unique, Oct. 24, third child.
Nathan and Jordyn Dietrich, St. Anne, boy, Brooks Alexander, Oct. 29, first child.
Noah and Kristen Emerson, Danforth, girl, Magnolia Lynne, Nov. 1, second child.
Michael and Tailere Keister, Danforth, boy, Andrew David, Nov. 2, third child.
Michael and Jessica Quirk, Momence, boy, Graham Michael, Oct. 31, second child.
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Kaden Parks and Timber Boudreau, Bradley, boy, Milo Lee, Oct. 22, second child.
Susan McEnany, Kankakee, boy, Cordero Da’Mar, Oct. 23, fourth child.
Kevin Martinez-Espinoza and Ana Ramos-Gaytan, Momence, boy, Abdiel, Oct. 25, first child.
Lance Pierce and Samantha Schmidt, Milford, girl, Billie Ann, Oct. 25, first child.
Natosha Love, Kankakee, boy, Carter Allen, Oct. 25.
Mateo Casarrubias and Skyla Slabiak, Kankakee, boy, Izaak Jordan, Oct. 26, second child.
Shawn Scott and Shakaylai McClure, Kankakee, boy, Syon Levon, Oct. 26, second child.
Jasmine Childs, Bourbonnais, boy, Kai Nathaniel, Oct. 27, second child.
Gustavo Hernandez and Karina Santos, Kankakee, boy, Gianni Alessandro, Oct. 26.
Nathan Buhr and Emily Rothbard, Bourbonnais, girl, Isabella Irene, Oct. 28, mother’s second child and father’s first child.
Jovan Walker and Crystal Vega, Manteno, boy, Kirk Patrick, Oct. 30, sixth child.
Thomas Papnick and Abbie Farrar, Wilmington, boy, Jameson Creed, Oct. 29, first child.
